Crash Closes Lanes Near Moses Lake on I-90

Interstate 90 east of Moses Lake was down to one lane in both directions yesterday afternoon after an accident that involved three vehicles. Darrell Garrett, 53, was driving westbound in his motorhome when he overcorrected, hit an SUV and rolled into the median kicking up debris that struck a third vehicle. The RV and SUV ended upside down in the median. Garrett was airlifted to Central Washington Hospital. Cleaning up the wreck involved closing the passing lane in each direction for several hours. Washington State Patrol is investigating the possibility of a DUI.