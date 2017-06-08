CWU Honors 125th Graduating Class

From a press release – More than 31-hundred Wildcats will receive their Central Washington University bachelor’s and master’s degrees this weekend. Two events will be held Saturday at Tomlinson Stadium in Ellensburg, during the school’s 125th commencement.

The first ceremony, at 9:30 a.m., is for graduates of the College of Arts and Humanities, College of the Sciences, and Interdisciplinary and Individual Study majors. The second, at 2 p.m., is for their peers from the College of Business and College of Education and Professional Studies.

The commencement speaker for both will be John Haroldson, the first Latino elected to serve as District Attorney in the State of Oregon. Haroldson earned his bachelor’s degree in philosophy from Central.

CWU will also issue an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree to state Senator Jim Honeyford, from Sunnyside. Honeyford has received three degrees from Central: bachelor degrees, in both sociology and education, and a master of education.