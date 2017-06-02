latest News

CWU Student Saving Rattlers and Other Snakes on I-90

Posted By: Kevin Rounce June 2, 2017

With the on-set of warmer weather, area rattlesnakes are coming out of hibernation and starting to be active again. Central Washington University biology student Adrian Slade works to reduce the risk.

“Those roads happen to intersect with the habitat of quite few species of snake. The snakes end up on the road which is in the way of where they’re going in the summer.”

Slade along with Wendy Shaw, known as the Ellensburg “rattlesnake lady,” and Tyler Larsen, an Ellensburg native and fellow biology student, have begun their nightly patrols of central Washington roads, to ensure snakes make it safely to the other side.

Slade figures that, last year alone, they rescued about 600 snakes, including gopher and night snakes, rubber boas, and rattlesnakes.
At this time of year, it’s not unusual to begin to see snakes crossing area roadways. Slade says they do it, sometimes unsuccessfully, for a variety of reasons.
“They go find water, food, mates and then I make a nightly commitment through about September. It can get hard with school.”
The group’s work recently drew news coverage from the British Broadcasting Corporation World Service program “Outlook.”
*