CWU Student Saving Rattlers and Other Snakes on I-90

With the on-set of warmer weather, area rattlesnakes are coming out of hibernation and starting to be active again. Central Washington University biology student Adrian Slade works to reduce the risk.

“Those roads happen to intersect with the habitat of quite few species of snake. The snakes end up on the road which is in the way of where they’re going in the summer.”

Slade along with Wendy Shaw, known as the Ellensburg “rattlesnake lady,” and Tyler Larsen, an Ellensburg native and fellow biology student, have begun their nightly patrols of central Washington roads, to ensure snakes make it safely to the other side.