Deadline for Comments on Education Plan Announced

The following is a news release from the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction:

OLYMPIA—JANUARY 27, 2017— The first chance for comments to be made on Washington’s state education plan will end Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017 , State Superintendent Chris Reykdal announced today.

The plan, required as part of the federal Every Student Succeeds Act , will be submitted to the U.S. Department of Education on September 18, 2017.

To date, more than 120 comments have been received from a variety of people, including educators, parents and legislators. The Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction will examine each comment and determine whether changes to the plan are necessary.

OSPI will conduct a second comment period later this spring.

Reykdal delayed the submission of the plan to allow more time for public comment and to ensure that the plan fully and deeply addressed equity issues.