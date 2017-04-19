Dodger Needs A Home

Dodger is the Wenatchee Humane Society Pet of The Week.

Dodger is a very sweet and sensitive guy who takes everything to heart! He is looking for a calm and quiet home with owners who will allow him his space and be extra gentle with his heart during the first couple of weeks while he adjusts to his new home. Dodger likes going for walks and will follow you anywhere once he has bonded with you. He knows the commands come and sit too. Dodger deserves to have the home of his dreams! He is available to go home today

Learn more about Dodger in his bio