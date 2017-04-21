Dog Sought From Biting Incident

The Wenatchee Valley Animal Care and Control is still looking for the owner of a dog that bit a Cashmere boy Wednesday night.

Dawn Davies, Executive Director of the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society says finding the animal and learning its vaccination record is vital to determining a treatment plan for the boy. If the dog has not had a rabies shot or if the owner doesn’t know, the animal would be quarantined to check for symptoms of rabies. Davies says state law requires that all cats, dogs and ferrets have current rabies vaccinations. If a bite occurs, an unvaccinated pet needs to be quarantined for 10 days.

The biting incident happened around 8pm Wednesday near Pioneer and Paton St in Cashmere. The dog was described as small and was walking with a tall slender male wearing a blue t-shirt.

If you have any information please, contact Wenatchee Valley Animal Care & Control at 662-9577