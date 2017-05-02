Double Stabbing at Party at Douglas Creek Camp

A fight at a party in the Douglas Creek camp area ended when a man stabbed two other men. Grant County Sheriff’s deputies say that Bobby McCurdy of Soap Lake thought one of the men had inappropriately touched his wife and got into a fight. McCurdy then stabbed that man, plus another who had attempted to break up the fight. One of the men was treated and released with minor wounds, the other needed surgery. McCurdy was booked into Chelan County jail on charges of assault in the first degree.