Driver Escapes SUV in Entiat River

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Whitewater Rescue Team responded 13 miles up the Entiat River Road Wednesday afternoon where an SUV went into the Entiat River.

The driver was able to escape and was transported to Central Washington Hospital.

The Wenatchee World reported the vehicle left the roadway, crossed the embankment and traveled about 75 feet and into the river.

The Whitewater Rescue Team was deployed to help pull the vehicle from the river.