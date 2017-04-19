Driver Sentenced in Fatal Wreck Near Orondo

The Yakima truck driver responsible for a wreck that killed one person north of Orondo in 2015 has been sentenced to one year and a day in prison.

56-year old Kenneth Hahn pleaded guilty in December to vehicular homicide and vehicular assault in the crash that killed 22 year old Carmela Cuellar Morales of Orondo. The 12 year old sister of Morales and Orondo school bus driver Pamela Robertson were seriously injured when Hahn fell asleep and crossed the center line in front of a school bus and a car. Several students on the bus were also injured.