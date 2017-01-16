Early Morning Fire Downtown

An early morning fire at North Wenatchee Avenue and First Street began in a second floor apartment. When four engines and a ladder truck arrived downtown, flames were showing from the upstairs rooms, according to Brandon Kunz, Public Information Officer at the scene. Kunz reports no injuries, all occupants were cleared from the building without incident. 34 N. Wenatchee Avenue is the address of the incident, fire crews were stationed on First Street to gain better access to the upstairs location of the fire. The fire was above the location of Cycle Central which suffered some water damage but will remain open.