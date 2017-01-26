East Wenatchee Reduces Fine for Illegal Snow Removal

If you are cited shoveling snow from sidewalks or driveways onto the street in East Wenatchee, its now a $50 fine. The East Wenatchee City Council voted Tuesday to decriminalize the activity and reduce the penalty. Under the old city code, violators could be slapped with a fine up to $250. City attorney Devin Poulson requested a change to save court costs and workload including possible jury trials and providing public defenders if someone challenged a citation.