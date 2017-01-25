Eastmont District Mulling Future of Fancher Heights Property

The Eastmont School District is in the process of deciding what to do with 10 acres of land in Fancher Heights after determining it was not suitable as future school site. One factor was student population. Superintendent Garn Christensen says not enough students live in the area so many would have to be bused in.

Other reasons for not choosing the plot were limited access and lack of available water. The district will get the Fancher Heights property appraised before deciding if they will sell it or keep it. Christensen says that process should take about three months and that it will be spring or summer before the issue is brought up again.