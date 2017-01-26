latest News

Eastmont District Offers Spanish to 5th Graders

Posted By: Dylan Carder January 26, 2017

Starting this fall, Spanish will now be an elective available to 5th graders in the Eastmont School District. The school board unanimously approved the move at Monday’s meeting.

Superintendent Garn Christensen says many jobs in the area need people who can speak both Spanish and English. He believes this move will better prepare students in the district for those opportunities.

The class will be offered as an elective and will not be required.

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Eastmont District Offers Spanish to 5th Graders"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*