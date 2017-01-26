Eastmont District Offers Spanish to 5th Graders

Starting this fall, Spanish will now be an elective available to 5th graders in the Eastmont School District. The school board unanimously approved the move at Monday’s meeting.
Superintendent Garn Christensen says many jobs in the area need people who can speak both Spanish and English. He believes this move will better prepare students in the district for those opportunities.
The class will be offered as an elective and will not be required.
