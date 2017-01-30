Education Dollars

Senate Republicans hold a hearing today [Monday] on a $2 billion education funding plan which seeks to replace local school levies with a statewide uniform per pupil rate. Sen. Brad Hawkins of East Wenatchee says local districts could also hold levy elections for programs outside of basic ed like sports or band

The state would also spend an additional $700 million, though Republicans say, they can do that with existing resources. Most of the measure would be subject to a referendum to voters in November.

Friday, Democrats failed in their effort to bypass Republican leadership and bring a bill related to local school levies to the Senate floor.

Senate Democrats had hoped for a beneficial ruling Friday from Democratic Lt. Gov. Cyrus Habib, the presiding officer of the chamber, that would have allowed them to change the chamber rules so that they could pull the bill out of committee and put it on the floor calendar. When that ruling didn’t go in their favor, they tried another procedural path to get the bill to the floor, but one of their members had left the Capitol and they didn’t have enough people to succeed.

The bill in question delays a deadline for a reduction in the amount of money school districts can collect through local property tax levies. A measure had passed the Democratic House on a 62-35 vote Monday and Senate Democrats had been calling for a vote in that chamber. Republicans included the measure as part of the education funding proposal they released Friday.