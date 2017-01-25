Education First Bill Falls

A bill to pass an education budget before other state budgets failed to pass the Washington State House.

Republican Matt Shea says this bill is critical to move forward in the age of McCleary.

“I think it is in our ability to make this truly the priority and make these hard decisions first. There are plenty of bills out there on education reform. We can take those up now as part of the plan. And we can take the politics out of education funding by putting in a priority right now. And I think we need to vote yes on this amendment today.”

The vote fell along party lines. A similar bill is still alive in the House.