Elderly Ritzville Man Missing

Police in Ritzville are looking for a 78-year-old man who didn’t show up for work Wednesday. Thomas Eugene Kelly was last seen by his wife at 108 S. Clarke Street in Ritzville.

Police say he may be in the company of an “unknown suspect,” and could be in a 2000 gold Ford F350 with Washington plates C06865B.

Kelly is about 6 feet 1 and weighs about 160 lbs. He has only lived in Rirzville for about a month but lived previously in Kahlotus, WA. He has no known medical conditions.

Anyone with information about Mr. Kelly’s location should contact Ritzville Police or call 9-1-1

Thomas Eugene Kelly