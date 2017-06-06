Ellensburg woman sentenced in child rape case

ELLENSBURG, Wash. (AP) – An Ellensburg woman has been sentenced to over six years in prison for second-degree rape of a child.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reports 23-year-old Lloyce Hunt was sentenced Friday for the crime involving a 13-year-old girl.

Hunt, who has been diagnosed with mental disabilities, was arrested in January when she was found with the girl in a car at an Ellensburg park.

Prosecutors say Hunt met the girl through a social media app and the two started a relationship in November.

Deputy Prosecutor Jodi Hammond said Hunt’s impulse control and decision making were shown to be reduced for someone of her age and that she has had a history of abuse in her life.

Because of that, Hammond requested and received the lower end of the sentencing range.