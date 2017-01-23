Ephrata District Adds School Day

The following is a message from the Ephrata School District:

Due to unprecedented and severe weather forcing the cancellation of school multiple times over the past two weeks, the Ephrata School District will have school on Friday January 27, 2017. This date was scheduled as a teacher Professional Development Day and no school for students; however, since we need to make up multiple days, we believe it is in the best interest of students to hold school on January 27. Buses and schools will operate on their normal Friday schedule. Thank you for your understanding.