Two men being held on criminal charges from Idaho have escaped from the county jail in Yakima.

Steven Roche, of Spokane, and Chad Tipton, of Post Falls, Idaho were being held on charges of burglary, forgery and assault.

The Yakima County Department of Corrections says officers doing a head count at 4 AM this morning [ Tues ] discovered two inmates missing and a door from a recreational yard leading to the outside was left open.