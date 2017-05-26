Evacuation levels reduced and Chumstick Hwy Reopens

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office reopened Chumstick Highway to through traffic Thursday evening and reduced evacuation levels around the Brender log yard fire in Spromberg Canyon. The changes are the result of improved containment of the fire.

As of 7pm Thursday, Spromberg Canyon is reduced to a level 2 with entry to Spromberg Canyon limited to residents and those with legitimate business.

Chumstick Hwy. has all evacuation levels removed, and the roadway is reopened. There is a 25 mile per hour speed limit posted for 1/4 mile on each side of the Spromberg Canyon Road intersection, and it will be enforced.

Evacuation levels have also been dropped on Eagle Creek Rd.