Extra DUI Patrols Starting Friday

Law enforcement across the state will be sending extra DUI patrols looking for drunk or drugged drivers August 18 to September 4th. Each summer in Washington State, an average of 149 people die in traffic crashes. That is the deadliest season of the year on our roads.

During all of 2016, impaired drivers were involved in crashes that resulted in 277 deaths and another 371 serious injuries. These crashes are tragic and adding to the tragedy, they are completely preventable.

In Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan Counties, the Brewster, East Wenatchee, Omak and the Wenatchee Police Departments, the Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan County Sheriff’s Offices and the Washington State Patrol will be canvassing the roadways in search of impaired drivers.

As part of the campaign, the Washington State Traffic Safety Commission released a video featuring a young man named Jack Fletcher who survived a wreck caused by a drunk driver. You can see it at the link below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DhchHcAcP_Y&feature=youtu.be