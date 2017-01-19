Far Right Commentator To Speak at UW, Cancels WSU Appearance

Tickets for speeches by a far-right commentator who is known for leading a hate campaign that resulted in a lifetime ban from Twitter have sold out at the University of Washington and Washington State University. The Seattle Times reports that Milo Yiannopoulos was scheduled to speak to packed houses at WSU Pullman on Thursday and UW on Friday. Yiannopoulos posted notice of a cancellation of the Pullman appearance on his facebook page just before 9am Thursday due to the closure of snowy I-84 in Oregon. The UW speech is apparently still on schedule.

Yiannopoulos writes for Breitbart News and is permanently banned from Twitter after leading a harassment campaign against “Ghostbusters” actress Leslie Jones. He is speaking at colleges nationwide as part of a tour. His speech at the University of California Davis last Friday was canceled by its sponsors after protesters blocked access to the lecture hall.