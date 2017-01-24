Fatality Accident Near Othello

One man died and six others were hurt Monday in an accident involving three vehicles south of Othello. The Washington State Patrol says the accident happened at around 5:20pm on State Route 17 at Booker Road.

Troopers say the driver of a Honda Civic went into the oncoming lane to pass traffic, and hit two vehicles head-on. A 19-year old passenger died at the scene. Many of the others who were injured were children. None of the victim’s identities were available yet. Troopers say the driver at fault may have been impaired.