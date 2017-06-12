Father takes children, sought by Sheriff’s Deputies

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 28 year man after he fled with his two young children following an altercation at Slidewaters in Chelan on May 29th.

Sergio I. Valdes has two felony warrants for his arrest and the Sherrif’s office is trying to locate him and return the children, 18 month old Casper and 6 month old Aviahna to their mother. Deputies believe the children are still with Valdes and anyone with information on the children or Valdes is asked to contact RiverCom dispatch at 663-9911