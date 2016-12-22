Firefighters Respond To Restaurant Blazes

Firefighters were busy Wednesday night responding to fires at two area restaurants. Chelan Fire District 3 responded about 7:45pm for a grease fire in the vent system at Visconti’s in downtown Leavenworth. Several other businesses in the two-story building were evacuated but no other damage was reported. Chelan County Fire District 7 crews responded to a kitchen fire at La Brisa on West Manson Highway in Chelan. GoLakeChelan.com reported the restaurant’s kitchen fire suppression system extinguished a small fire that started after the employees closed the business and left about 30 minutes earlier. Fire Chief Tim Lemon said there was minor smoke damage.