First-Ever Wenatchee Valley Employment Summit Tuesday

Looking for a new job? The first-ever Wenatchee Valley Employment Summit takes place on Tuesday and is designed to help both job-seekers and employers.

Tess Davison with the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce said it’s all part of the ‘Our Valley, Our Future’ Initiative.

“Insure that we are doing everything that we can to provide opportunities for our community, both those seeking employment and those who are running a business to really be able to make the best connections.”

The event starts with a breakfast session at 7:30 with a speaker on the use of technology in the job market, and continues at 10 with a job fair featuring more than 60 businesses.

Davison says the event will also be an opportunity to showcase Wenatchee Learns Connect’s work with the community through education.

“It’s an opportunity for WorkSource Washington and also Wenatchee Learns Connect to launch an online platform that is really geared towards getting the community to work and also connecting employers with potential job seekers.

The Summit takes place at the Convention Center on the ground floor, ending at 3.

For more information, contact the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce.