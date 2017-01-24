Five Arrested in Sundberg Case

Five people have been arrested in connection with the death of Jill Marie Sundberg whose body was found December 22nd.

Grant County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Gustavo Tapia Rodriguez who they believe to the be the shooter, Ambrosio Mendez Villanueva, Julio Mendez Villanueva, Fernando Marcos Gutierrez, and Salvador Espinoza Gomez.

Witness accounts indicate that Sundberg got into an argument with Rodriguez at the Shady Tree RV Park, was taken against her will and shot 13 times.

The charges are:

-Gustavo Tapia Rodriguez, and alleged shooter, age 39, charged with murder in the first degree and kidnapping in the first degree;

-Ambrosio Mendez Villanueva, age 25, charged with murder in the first degree and kidnapping in the first degree;

-Julio Mendez Villanueva, age 25, charged with murder in the first degree and kidnapping in the first degree;

-Fernando Marcos Gutierrez, age 33, been charged with being a material witness along with immigration charges;

-Salvador Espinoza Gomez, age 24, charged with being a material witness, and possession of a firearm, drug charges, as well as immigration charges.