North Central Washington is under a Flood Warning through Thursday afternoon. The warning covers Northeastern Douglas County plus Chelan, Okanogan and Ferry County. The Flood Watch posted earlier was downgraded with the latest forecast threat of up to two inches of precipitation by late Thursday.

The National Weather Service says the first round of precipitation is moving through this morning. Gauges are reporting between a quarter and four tenths of an inch with this first surge of moisture. Snow levels will rise this afternoon with steady precipitation become more showery. Expect precipitaton to fill in and intensify again this evening into tonight before tapering off to showers Thursday morning. Showers and thunderstorms will continue into Thursday afternoon.

Residents should be alert to the possibility of rock and mud slides. Soil is wet and unstable in the steep terrain of central and north central Washington. Concerns for rock and mud slides will increase Wednesday into Thursday. Small stream flooding could also occur