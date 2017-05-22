Flood Warnings at Stehekin and Tonasket

Flood Warnings have been issued for the Stehekin River at Stehekin and the Okanogan River near Tonasket in Okanogan County. Warm temperatures will increase the high elevation snow melt. The increased runoff will bring both rivers into flood stage Tuesday morning. The Flood Warning for the Stehekin River at Stehekin extends from late tonight to Thursday afternoon. Minor flooding is expected by early Tuesday morning. The river is forecast to fall below flood stage by Thursday.

* At 9:30am Monday the stage was 22.92 Feet.

* Flood stage is 24.00 Feet.

* Forecast, the river is expected to rise above flood stage by early Tuesday morning and continue to rise to near 24.7 Feet by late Wednesday morning. The river is forecast to fall below flood stage by Thursday morning.

The Okanogan River will rise above flood stage by tomorrow morning and continue to rise to near 17.0 feet by late Friday morning. The river could remain at flood stage into early June. Minor flooding of low lying areas can be expected along the Okanogan River valley from Oroville to Okanogan

* At 17.5 feet…Water will be behind the levee due to seepage, flooding the Motocross track downstream of the City of Okanogan.

* At 17.0 feet…Low lying fields and pasture land in the flood plain along the Okanogan river valley, from Oroville to Okanogan, will be flooded. Some homes near the river in Okanogan may experience some basement flooding from seepage. Water will be between the railroad and Highway 97 near Cordell, south of Oroville. Water will be against the shoulder of Omak River Road across from Wanacut Creek.

* At 16.0 feet…Pasture land between Rodeo Track Road and Benton Street, on the east side of the river near Omak, will begin to flood.

* At 15.0 feet…Minor flooding of low-lying areas is likely between Oroville and Tonasket.