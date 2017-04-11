Forecast Includes Regional Floodwatch

Several rounds of precipitation will occur over North Central Washington from Wednesday into Thursday. Significant rain will be possible over the East Slopes of the north Cascades, the Okanogan Highlands and Northeast Washington.

Precipitation is expected to spread into the area Wednesday morning. A mix of rain and snow will be possible along the East Slopes of the Cascades Wednesday morning before snow level rise into the 3000 to 4000 foot range by Wednesday evening. Between Wednesday and Thursday, three quarters of an inch to an inch and a half of precipitation will be possible, with heavy snow accumulations above 4000 feet.

A Flood Watch has been issued for the increasing threat for landslides in areas of steep terrain. Small stream and field flooding will also be a concern late this week into the weekend.