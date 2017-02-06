Forest Service Firefighters Exempt from Hiring Freeze

Representative Cathy McMorris-Rodgers sent a letter to the Trump Administration expressing concern that a federal hiring freeze would negatively impact the ability to fight wildfires.

“The Trump Administration issued a clarification soon after we sent the letter that protects firefighters and seasonal firefighters from this hiring freeze.”

McMorris-Rodgers stressed the importance of being prepared for the season.

“For all of our local fire leaders, the tribes, the state agencies, the federal agencies that have been coordinating efforts to make sure that we are working together as well as we possibly can. I think that it was really important.”

McMorris-Rodgers is confident that the state will be prepared for the wildfire season, but said she’s working on legislation that can help in better managing the forests to minimize wildfire risk.