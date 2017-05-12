Foster Care Mythbuster Class Offered

The Wenatchee and Eastmont School District Foster Care Liaisons are sponsoring a free “Mythbusters” class on Wednesday, May 17th from 6:00 – 7:00 PM at the Eastmont Junior High School Library, 905 8th St NE, East Wenatchee.

Mythbusters is a presentation through the Fostering WA organization to dispel the myths about who can become a foster parent and about fostering in general.

“There is a real need for more foster parents in the Wenatchee Valley,” says Bill Eagle, Director of State and Federal Programs at Wenatchee School District. “The mythbusters class is a great way to learn important information about the process of becoming foster parent and the impact it can make in their lives and the life a child.”

