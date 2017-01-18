Free Community Health Enrollment Assistance Offered

The following is a news release from Columbia Valley Community Health:

Wenatchee, WA : Open Enrollment for the Washington Health Benefit Exchange will end on Tuesday, January 31, 2017. Columbia Valley Community Health (CVCH) will be hosting two free open enrollment events on Saturday, January 21 and Saturday, January 28 from 9am – 3pm at their Wenatchee clinic on 600 Orondo Avenue. Their trained staff will provide free, in-person assistance to anyone in the community, not just clinic patients.

The CVCH Member Services representatives are certified by the Washington State Exchange and can provide one-on-one support to help individuals determine eligibility for financial assistance, compare health insurance options, assist with new enrollment applications and renewals, and process insurance premium payments into the Washington Healthplanfinder . Depending on income, individuals may qualify for free coverage, tax credits, or financial help to pay for copays and premiums.

Anyone enrolling into the Health Care Exchange will need to bring documentation that verifies:

• Social Security Numbers for all enrolling

• Dates of Birth for everyone included as a tax dependent

• Tax return(s) for the previous year (2015)

• Household Income verification for the last 30 days (acceptable forms include pay stubs, or

SSI and Unemployment check stubs)

• Identification Documentation: ID Card, Green Card, US Passport or Naturalization Certificate