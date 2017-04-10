Gas Prices on the Rise

The annual gas price increase as we head toward the 4th of July continues as Washington saw costs at the pump bump up two cents over the past week to $2.88 per gallon. Last year on this date gas was $2.29 a gallon. The national average for a gallon of gas also jumped nearly six cents to $2.39 per gallon. We’re still paying less than we did five years ago when gas was $4.13 per gallon. In Wenatchee, the lowest price GasBuddy.com is reporting is $2.69 per gallon.