Gas Prices Up Three Cents in Wenatchee

Gas prices are at something of a pause having moved only half a penny over the past week according to GasBuddy.com. Average cost of a gallon of gas in Washington is $2.89. The national average inched up a penny to $2.40 per gallon. Last year, we were paying $2.31 but in 2014 it was $3.77 and we paid $4.12 a gallon in 2012. In Wenatchee we’re paying about $2.87 a gallon which is up almost three cents over the past week and seven cents over the past month.