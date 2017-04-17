Gas Thefts on Rock Island Road

Douglas County Sheriffs are looking for information on gas thefts that occurred on Rock Island Road last week. One took place at the U-Haul dealer at 423 Rock Island and the other just down the street at the Liquor and Cannabis Control Board office. This is the most recent in a string of gas thefts as Wenatchee has seen six in the past couple of weeks. There is no word if the two are related. If you see something suspicious, call 9-1-1, or if you have information on this call, contact RiverCom at 663-9911.