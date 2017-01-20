George Convenience Store Robbed

The following is a new release from the Grant County Sheriff’s office:

GEORGE, Wash. (20JAN2017) –Wednesday, 01/18/2017, two men, both armed with guns and firing shots upon entry, reportedly robbed the “Beer Wine & More of George” convenience store on Royal Avenue Drive in George. The suspects then grabbed both employees, forcing one of the victims to lay down on the floor while making the other victim open the cash register before ordering to lay face down on the floor.

One of the shots fired struck a beer cooler at the rear of the store breaking the glass. The suspects left with cash and liquor.

Suspect #1 male, 17-20 years of age, described as wearing a grey hoodie with a scarf or bandana around his face while wearing gloves.

Suspect #2 male, 17-20 years of age, described as wearing a black sweat shirt with a black mask and gloves.

Sheriff Tom Jones said, “We would really appreciate the community’s help on getting these violent offenders off the streets before someone gets seriously hurt.”

Anyone with information about this crime can call the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at 509-762-1160, or send information to crimetips@grantcountywa.gov. Reference case number 17GS00702. Tipsters can remain anonymous.