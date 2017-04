George is a mix breed with a quiet nature, he is good with kids, cats and other dogs that are not too boisterous. To see pictures of George online, or, to view the other cats & dogs available for adoption today, go to the Humane Society website at wenatcheehumane.org. George is pictured with Sgt. Sandy Larsen of the Humane Society during their morning visit to NewsRadio 560 KPQ.