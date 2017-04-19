Girls Night Out Returns to Wenatchee

The annual Girls Night Out hits downtown Wenatchee Thursday, April 20th. Meredith Hilger with the Wenatchee Downtown Association says it’s a record breaking year that gets much of downtown involved.

“We have quite a few participating businesses, more than we ever have before this year. I think there’s a grand total of 28 businesses.”

The event runs the full day tomorrow with special deals, events and a whole lot of fun. Hilger says the event does so much good.

“A lot of women like to get together, say mother-daughter or daughter-in-law, all that kind of thing. It’s just a really fun thing for people to be able to come down here and do together. Plus I think it’s really important for the downtown merchants. This brings a lot of traffic.”

Hilger says their swag bags have sold out, but if you want to come down and get a coupon book and take part in the event, just swing by Merriment Party Goods after 10:00 a.m.