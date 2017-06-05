Glassading Accident Claims Mercer Island Man

A glissading accident below Asgaard Pass is believed to have claimed the life of a 19-year-old Mercer Island man. Washington State Department of Emergency Management says they received a satellite text around 5:00 p.m. that the man had fallen into a hole and disappeared under the snowpack between Colchuck Peak and Dragontail Mountain. Chelan County Search and Rescue along with LifeLight and Snohomish County helicopters searched the GPS coordinates that were sent with the text, but had to suspend the search due to darkness. The search will continue this morning.

Glissading is the act of intentionally sliding a steep slope on your feet or backside using something like a pick-axe to control rate of descent. It is considered a high-risk activity.