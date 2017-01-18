Gmail Phishing Scam Warning

A new phishing scam that uses Google passwords is being called one of the most sophisticated ones to date.

The scam works like this: You get an email, likely from someone you know, and includes an image that doesn’t show in a preview. If you click on the image it sends you to another page where it asks you to log in. The page will look legit and the URL will show accounts.google.com. Once you sign in, the hackers now have access to your Google account.

Google is working on a fix for the problem, but notes that if you think you’ve been impacted, change your Google password immediately.