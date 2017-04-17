Going Once….Going Twice….SOLD???

Bidding came to a close Friday night in an online auction of the Wenatchee Federal Building. The winning bidder remains a mystery Bidder #2 submitted the winning bid of $3.94 million.

Chad Hutson, General Services Administration Public Affairs Region 10 Officer says the GSA will review the final bid this week and if approved, his agency will issue a letter to the high bidder who has up to 10 days to provide a deposit up to 10% of the purchase price. After the deposit is received, GSA will schedule a closing within 60 days, according to Hutson.

If the bid is not approved, GSA could pull the building back, or ask the bidders if they are willing to pay more money.

The City of Wenatchee has been interested in the building as a centralized location for city offices and the Council authorized Mayor Frank Kuntz to bid on behalf of the city to purchase the building. The Mayor has not revealed whether the City of Wenatchee has been an active bidder in the auction.