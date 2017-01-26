Going Once, Going Twice……..

The City of Wenatchee could be one of the bidders when the Federal building in Wenatchee goes on the auction block next month. The Wenatchee City Council is expected to authorize the mayor’s request at tonight’s meeting to allow the city to enter the online auction. The auction begins Feb 2nd with a minimum $1-million bid on the 104,000-square-foot building on Yakima Street and could last several weeks depending on bidding activity. The former U.S. Post Office location is being surplussed by the GSA. The city has explored options for consolidating staff according to Executive Services Director Alison Williams

Williams says the building’s location offers advantages of close proximity to City Hall, the courthouse and county government offices.