Gold Bar Fire Assists in Search and Rescue

From a press release – A 38 year-old woman was rescued from a ledge near Wallace Falls after falling and sustaining critical injuries this afternoon. Personnel from the Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Unit, Gold Bar Fire (Snohomish County Fire District 26), and Washington State Parks, as well as volunteers from Snohomish County Volunteer Search and Rescue, were deployed this afternoon after an emergency beacon was activated in Wallace Falls State Park. The beacon was activated after a woman, who had been “canyoneering” with others, lost control of “braking” her climbing rope and fell several feet onto a ledge near the falls around 4 p.m. Ground crews reached the woman on foot while the Sheriff’s Office helicopter, SnoHAWK10, delivered a medic to the woman’s location. She was transported by SnoHAWK10 to the grounds of a school in Gold Bar, where she was transferred to an AirLift Northwest helicopter. The woman was then transported to Harborview Regional Medical Center with critical injuries.