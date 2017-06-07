Gov. Inslee Looking to Help Autonomous Vehicle Industry

Governor Inslee will be signing a bill today he hopes will keep Washington in a leadership role in the safety testing and operation of autonomous vehicles, better known as self-driving cars. There are more than 20 companies working on AVs in Washington, including Google who is testing driving a self-driving car in Kirkland. Gov. Inslee says that AVs can help save lives, reclaim time spent in traffic, improve mobility for the elderly and disabled and be an important tool in our efforts to combat climate change. The bill will be signed at the Echodyne autonomous vehicle research and testing facility in Bellevue.