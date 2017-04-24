Gov. Signs Bill To Speed Up Wildfire Response

A bill signed by Gov. Inslee last week will allow the state’s Department of Natural Resources to get out in front of wildfires through pre-emptive agreements with local contractors.

The bill was sponsored by Republican Joel Kretz of Wauconda. The agreements will allow quicker response to instances of wildfire by allowing those agreements, not only with contractors but land owners as well.

Kretz said the bill would set up a list of contractors, but noted agencies would not be required to only use contractors on the list.

Participating contractors will work under the supervision of recognized wildfire personnel and at a pre-determined operating rate identified beforehand.