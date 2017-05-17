Gov. Signs Condotta Sponsored Bills

Two bills sponsored by Rep. Cary Condotta of Wenatchee have been signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee.

HB 1038 will allow small wineries to increase the number of locations where they may serve samples of their product or sell their own wine.

The governor also signed HB 1944 on Tuesday, which will exempt certain law enforcement officers from the field firearms skills portion of any hunter education course completed online.

Both laws take effect July 22, 2017