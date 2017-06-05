Governor tours Orchard Middle School

Governor Jay Inslee toured Orchard Middle School in Wenatchee Friday to get a look at STEM or Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics curriculum in the Wenatchee School District. Inslee also met with about two dozen parents and teachers to hear their concerns

Inslee has been touring schools as the legislature works to fund K through 12 education in compliance with the court mandated McCleary decision

Inslee called a second special legislative session so the legislature could come up with a budget that will pass.