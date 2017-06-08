Grant County Extends Hours for CPL

The Grant County Sheriff’s office has increased the hours that you can get a concealed pistol license in Ephrata. Residents can get a CPL between 10-4 Monday through Friday. To speed up the application process, the Sheriff’s office recommends downloading the application from their website. The cost for a new CPL is $48, a renewal is $32 unless it’s late, then it’s $42. Fingerprints are included when you apply for a new CPL and are used as part of a criminal background investigation.