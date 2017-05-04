Grant County Man Reported Missing

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says a Moses Lake man is reported as missing by his family.

31 year old Joe George Reyna Jr., was last seen in the area of Highway 17 & Grape Dr., Moses Lake wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

Reyna is 5’09”, 180 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. Reyna has a distinctive tattoo of a spider web on his neck.

Anyone with information concerning Reyna is urged to contact MACC dispatch at 509-762-1160 or Detective Wallace at 509-237-2266.